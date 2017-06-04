What Jason Dufner said after winning the 2017 Memorial Tournament

What a crazy week for Jason Dufner.

He takes a five-shot lead at the Memorial Tournament after opening 65s, shoots 77 to lose it all and then some, and then returns with a final-round 68 to win the tournament anyway.

This is Dufner’s fifth PGA Tour win and his first in over a year. He becomes the second Ohio native (with Jack Nicklaus the other) to win the Memorial Tournament – based in Dublin, Ohio.

Here’s what Dufner had to say after his win:

On coming back from a Saturday 77

“Obviously, yesterday wasn’t my best day. I was pretty disappointed, especially (with) how well I played the first two days. I thought I was in good control. But I had to get over it quick. It’s a 72-hole golf tournament and there are a lot of things that can happen out there and I knew I was still in the mix. I just needed to get myself together. Making the turn at even was good, and I kind of felt comfortable to get a little aggressive on the back.”

On being alongside Jack Nicklaus as Ohioans to win this event

“It’s pretty good company to have. I’m excited to join that list and I’m proud that I’m from Ohio. I love coming back and playing, we have a couple of tournaments here. I’m glad I was able to capture this victory this week.”

On being in contention for a U.S. Presidents Cup team spot after this victory

“It’s a goal to be on one of those teams. … I’m pumped to be in the mix again, I’m pumped to be in the winner’s circle again. It’s been a good year so far, but this has kind of made it really nice.”

