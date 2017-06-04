Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Jason Dufner's Titleist equipment David Dusek/Golfweek

Winner's Bag: Jason Dufner, Memorial Tournament

The clubs Jason Dufner used to win the 2017 Memorial Tournament:

DRIVER: Titleist 917D2 (10.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Yellow 6.5 shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Callaway X2 Hot (15 degrees), with Aldila Tour Blue 75 TX shaft; Titleist 915F (21 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Silver 80 TX shaft

IRONS: Titleist 716 AP2 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue AMT S400 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper DG Spinner shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Futura 5S

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

