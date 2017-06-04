Zac Blair wears used shoes from eBay during the Memorial

For all those people selling golf gear on eBay: You never know, a PGA Tour pro might send you gratitude for a purchase.

That was what Zac Blair did Saturday. The 26-year-old shot a third-round 71 at the Memorial Tournament and did so in stylish kicks. Sporting a pair of vintage leather FootJoy golf shoes, Blair cruised around Muirfield Village to start the weekend.

But these weren’t your average golf shoes you find on a PGA Tour pro. In fact, these were used shoes that Blair purchased … on eBay.

Seriously. Blair even thanked the seller for the shoes.

Huge shoutout and two thumbs up to the random guy on @eBay that sold me these @FootJoy shoes. In the running for best purchase in history 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Hv4AdaMNT0 — Zac Blair (@z_blair) June 3, 2017

Again, Blair wore used eBay golf shoes during a round at the Memorial. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.

PGA Tour announcers got to talking about the choice.

One man's trash is another man's treasure.@z_blair is using a pair of golf shoes he bought off eBay. pic.twitter.com/09aIIHwCik — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 3, 2017

And FootJoy reminded Blair that the company can always help him out if he needed new shoes.

Hey Zac, if you need any more shoes, let us know. We got a guy. pic.twitter.com/P3NLV3JwzO — FootJoy (@FootJoy) June 3, 2017

There’s your moment in the spotlight, “random guy” from eBay. Hope you enjoyed it!