Bud Cauley fires 63 for early lead at Columbus U.S. Open sectional despite delays

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Bud Cauley birdied his first five holes and barely slowed down early Monday, blistering Brookside Golf & Country Club with 10 birdies in shooting 9-under 63 to take the midway lead at U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying in Columbus, Ohio.

There are 122 players vying for 14 available spots in Columbus, with players competing at Brookside as well as the Lakes Golf & Country Club in the strongest of Monday’s 10 sectionals. Play was delayed two hours at Brookside and 2 hours and 15 minutes at Lakes at the day’s outset because of inclement weather. In all, there are 53 qualifying spots available Monday in the U.S. Qualifiers previously have been staged in England and Japan, with 19 players getting through at those two spots.

Cauley, 27, a former All-America at Alabama and member of the 2009 U.S. Walker Cup team, has played in only one previous U.S. Open, that being in 2011 at Congressional.

PGA Tour pros Keegan Bradley, the 2011 PGA champion, and Johnson Wagner shot 64s at Brookside, with Jamie Lovemark, the former NCAA individual champion, posting the low score at Lakes (8-under 64). Also in the top 12 after 18 holes: Tour pros C.T. Pan (64), Martin Laird (65), J.T. Poston, David Lingmerth, Patrick Cantley (all at 66) and amateur Scottie Scheffler from the University of Texas (also 66). Former British Open champion Stewart Cink was one of 10 players at 67.

Also competing at Lakes was Erin Hills golf ambassador Rich Tock, who is 66. Tock said he hasn’t played competitively in roughly a decade, but wanted to partake in a sectional as part of the run-up to Erin Hills, which will host the U.S. Open from June 15-18. He shot 80 and withdrew, in time to catch a flight back home with the owner of Erin Hills, Andy Ziegler.

“I played in half a dozen of these before, but it was like 30 years ago,” he said. “Somebody told me this morning that I was the oldest sectional qualifier today, anywhere in the world. And I played like it. That’s OK. It was really fun. I love to compete; I just haven’t done it much since I’ve been at Erin Hills. We’ve been putting a full-court press on that golf course for like seven years, and right now, it is in perfect condition. Paul Azinger (Fox commentator) said they’re the best greens he’s seen all year.”