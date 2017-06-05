Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Complete coverage: 2017 U.S. Open sectional qualifying

Getty Images

Complete coverage: 2017 U.S. Open sectional qualifying

PGA Tour

Complete coverage: 2017 U.S. Open sectional qualifying

The “Longest Day in Golf” has arrived!

We’ll keep track of all 10 U.S. Open sectional qualifiers taking place across the country on Monday.

• • •

Newport Beach, Calif.

Big Canyon CC/Newport Beach CC

103 players for five spots

Scores

• • •

Tequesta, Fla.

Jupiter Hills Club

49 players for three spots

Scores

• • •

Ball Ground, Ga.

Hawks Ridge GC

36 players for two spots

Scores

• • •

Rockville, Md.

Woodmont CC

50 players for three spots

Scores

• • •

Summit, N.J.

Canoe Brook CC (North/South)

80 players for five spots

Scores

• • •

Columbus, Ohio

Brookside G&CC/The Lakes G&CC

120 players for 14 spots

Scores

STORIES

• • •

Springfield, Ohio

Springfield CC

77 players for four spots

Scores

• • •

Memphis, Tenn.

Germantown CC/Ridgeway CC

108 players for nine spots

Scores

• • •

Dallas, Texas

Lakewood CC

58 players for three spots

Scores

• • •

Lakewood, Wash.

Tacoma G&CC

70 players for four spots

Scores

, , , , PGA Tour

Recommended Videos

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home