Complete coverage: 2017 U.S. Open sectional qualifying

The “Longest Day in Golf” has arrived!
We’ll keep track of all 10 U.S. Open sectional qualifiers taking place across the country on Monday.
• • •
Newport Beach, Calif.
Big Canyon CC/Newport Beach CC
103 players for five spots
• • •
Tequesta, Fla.
Jupiter Hills Club
49 players for three spots
• • •
Ball Ground, Ga.
Hawks Ridge GC
36 players for two spots
• • •
Rockville, Md.
Woodmont CC
50 players for three spots
• • •
Summit, N.J.
Canoe Brook CC (North/South)
80 players for five spots
• • •
Columbus, Ohio
Brookside G&CC/The Lakes G&CC
120 players for 14 spots
STORIES
• • •
Springfield, Ohio
Springfield CC
77 players for four spots
• • •
Memphis, Tenn.
Germantown CC/Ridgeway CC
108 players for nine spots
• • •
Dallas, Texas
Lakewood CC
58 players for three spots
• • •
Lakewood, Wash.
Tacoma G&CC
70 players for four spots
Comments