Daniel Chopra wins 2017 U.S. Open sectional at Canoe Brook

SUMMIT, N.J. – Eighty golfers at the U.S. Open sectional-qualifying event at Canoe Brook Country Club vied for just five spots in the field at the 117th U.S. Open to Erin Hills on Monday, and after the morning fog lifted and the afternoon rain was dodged, Daniel Chopra finished on top of the leaderboard at 11 under. Scott Harvey (Greensboro, N.C.), Andy Pope (Orlando, Fla.) and Chris Crawford (Bensalem, Pa.) tied for second at 8 under.

Matthew Campbell (Rome, N.Y.) and Mexico’s Roberto Diaz had tied at 7 under before Campbell defeated Diaz on the second playoff hole for the fifth and final spot. Diaz will be the first alternate from this site.

After chipping in on the second hole of another playoff, Cameron Wilson (Rowayton, Conn.), who won the 2014 NCAA individual title and was an All-American as a senior at Stanford, defeated Michael Miller (Brewster, N.Y.) to claim the second alternate spot.

Chopra, 43, has lost the frosted tips on the end of his black hair but has never stopped working on his game. He’s ridden out injuries and slumps since he won the PGA Tour’s 2008 Mercedes-Benz Championship at Kapalua in Hawaii, but he can still putt well on undulating greens. He flew to New Jersey after finishing T-79 at the Web.com Tour’s Rex Hospital Open in Raleigh, N.C. After a morning 66 on the 6,669-yard, par-70 South Course, he torched the 7,115-yard, par-72 North Course for a 65 after making birdies on six of the first eight holes to shoot a front-nine 30.

“My goal this afternoon was to get it to 10 under,” Chopra said. “After I birdied the 10th hole, I told myself to get one more, an insurance birdie in case something happens. I made that one and then one more, so it was a bit cruisy coming in. It was nice playing the last few holes pretty safe.”

Chopra has shot some hot rounds this spring, including a 64 at the Monday qualifier for Shell Houston Open. Two weeks ago he sandwiched a 75 with a 68 and a 64 at the Web.com Tour’s BMW Charity Pro-Am.

“Even though I made the cut and did not play that well last week, I still felt really confident,” Chopra said. “You know when you are playing well, and you just don’t score well. There’s a difference. I felt really good about my game coming in here, and I felt like it would be a good opportunity if I played well and kept my head on my shoulders. If I played solid golf, I’d have a great change.”

If you follow amateur golf, then the name Scott Harvey should sound familiar. He won the 2014 U.S. Mid-Amateur, was the runner-up to Stewart Hagestad in 2015 at the Mid-Am and was a member of the 2015 Walker Cup team. He has also reached the match-play stage of all three U.S. Amateur Four-Balls that have been contested with his partner Todd Mitchell. Now, at 39, the property manager from Greensboro, N.C. is heading to his first U.S. Open.

“I don’t even know how many times I’ve tried to qualify for the U.S. Open,” Harvey said with a broad smile on his face. “I’m going to throw a number out there and say 12. Ten maybe. How does it feel? Pretty damn cool. I mean, I’m a 39-year-old amateur getting ready to go and play in the U.S. Open. I don’t even know how to describe it, honestly.”

Andy Pope has played in the last two U.S. Opens, tying for 70th in 2015 at Chambers Bay and missing the cut lat year at Oakmont. The 33-year-old from Orlando, Fla., is now a regular on the Web.com Tour.

Chris Crawford, a three-time All-American at Drexel is now the 23-year-old graduate assistant at his alma mater. He qualified last season at this location after holing a 40-foot birdie putt.