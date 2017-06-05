Airline loses clubs, costs golfer shot at U.S. Open qualifying

U.S. Open hopeful Michael Buttacavoli saw his chances of qualifying on Monday dashed – but it had nothing to do with his play.

Buttacavoli was headed to play at the Jupiter Hills Golf Club in Tequesta, Fla. early Monday. He arrived at the airport just fine, however his bags did not, thanks to American Airlines.

Thank u @AmericanAir. 1 golf bag w/ priority tags on plane & the only bag u can't find. Unfortunately have to WD from @usopengolf sectionals — Michael Buttacavoli (@mbutta326) June 5, 2017

The Twitter conversation between Buttacavoli and American is a sad tale.

Already filed a missing bag report. It's too late. I already withdrew. You just needed to do your job in the first place. — Michael Buttacavoli (@mbutta326) June 5, 2017

Of course, American chimed in with the old “apology/non-apology” – given it meant nothing in terms of helping Buttacavoli or even allowed him to retrieve his clubs any quicker.