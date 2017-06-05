Lydia Ko remains World No. 1 after projection error

Turns out the projections were wrong. Ariya Jutanugarn did not rise to No. 1 in the Rolex Rankings on June 5 as predicted. History will have to be made another day.

Technically, this was not the fault of anyone on the LPGA staff. The tour relies on R2 IT as technical provider of the Rolex Rankings. But that does little to help the LPGA’s P.R. challenge.

There’s a statement in my Inbox from Jutanugarn on what it means to become the first Thai player – male or female – to ascend to No. 1. This was massive news in Thailand, a tremendous source of pride for a country that’s now turning out high-caliber golfers at an impressive rate.

“It means the world to me,” Jutanugarn said on what was supposed to be the eve of her coronation. “We get to show the world that Thai people can do it.”

The rest of that statement will have to wait for another day. Jutanugarn will no doubt become the No. 1 player in the world at some point. But it’s a shame that her day of celebration was snatched away. These aren’t the kind of headlines any player deserves.

Jutanugarn handled the news cooly, according to her manager Michael Yim, calling it no big deal. Those who know Jutanugarn well find that easy to imagine.

A statement from the LPGA’s technical provider explained that when running the projections, the tool used the date on which the projections were run, rather than the date when the rankings would be released.

From the statement:

Thus when projections were run last week, they included the 2015 Manulife LPGA Classic in the event count for both Lydia Ko (51 events) and Ariya Jutanugarn (58 events). When the rankings were run (June 5), that event correctly dropped from the rankings’ 104-week cycle and reduced the total number of events for both players by one (Ko – 50 events; Jutanugarn 57 events) which resulted in average world ranking points of 8.37 for Ko and 8.36 for Jutanugarn. So Ko maintains the No. 1 position by a 0.01 point margin.

Because the projection tool has changed over the years, the LPGA can’t say for certain how many of its previous projections have been incorrect.

Jutanugarn skipped last week’s ShopRite LPGA Classic and was projected to move to the top spot after So Yeon Ryu missed the cut for the first time in 64 events. Ko, who also wasn’t entered in the ShopRite Classic, has been No. 1 since Oct. 25, 2015.