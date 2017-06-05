PHOTOS: 2017 U.S. Open sectional qualifying (Ball Ground, Ga.)

By: Golfweek Staff Writer | June 5, 2017 4:20 pm
The “Longest Day in Golf” is here and in full swing! We’re keeping track of all 10 U.S. Open sectional qualifiers taking place across the country on Monday right here.
Along with coverage, we’re compiling the best photos from each of the sites. Enjoy a photo gallery below of the action at Ball Ground, Ga., sectional, played at Hawks Ridge Golf Club:
Matthew NeSmith finishing his first round of the 2015 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Hawks Ridge Golf Club in Ball Ground, Ga.
Players warm up prior to the 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Hawks Ridge Golf Club in Ball Ground, Ga. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Daniel Shirey)
Joey Garber walks to the tenth tee with his caddy during the 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Hawks Ridge Golf Club in Ball Ground, Ga. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Daniel Shirey)
A player and his caddie walks across a bridge during the 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Hawks Ridge Golf Club in Ball Ground, Ga. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Daniel Shirey)
Davis Love IV talks with his caddie during the 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Hawks Ridge Golf Club in Ball Ground, Ga. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Daniel Shirey)
