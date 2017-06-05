Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

PHOTOS: 2017 U.S. Open sectional qualifying (Ball Ground, Ga.)

USGA/Daniel Shirey

PHOTOS: 2017 U.S. Open sectional qualifying (Ball Ground, Ga.)

Professional

PHOTOS: 2017 U.S. Open sectional qualifying (Ball Ground, Ga.)

The “Longest Day in Golf” is here and in full swing! We’re keeping track of all 10 U.S. Open sectional qualifiers taking place across the country on Monday right here.

Along with coverage, we’re compiling the best photos from each of the sites. Enjoy a photo gallery below of the action at Ball Ground, Ga., sectional, played at Hawks Ridge Golf Club:

• • •

, , , , Professional

Recommended Videos

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home