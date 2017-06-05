PHOTOS: 2017 U.S. Open sectional qualifying (Columbus, Ohio)

By: Golfweek Staff Writer | June 5, 2017 5:26 pm
The “Longest Day in Golf” is here and in full swing! We’re keeping track of all 10 U.S. Open sectional qualifiers taking place across the country on Monday right here.
Along with coverage, we’re compiling the best photos from each of the sites. Enjoy a photo gallery below of the action at the Columbus, Ohio, sectional, played at Brookside Golf and Country Club and the Lakes Golf and Country Club:
• • •
-
-
Players are seen as the rain falls during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at The Lakes Golf & Country Club in Columbus, Ohio on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Fred Vuich)
-
-
Oliver Schniederjans during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at The Lakes Golf & Country Club in Columbus, Ohio on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Fred Vuich)
-
-
Groundskeepers squeegee the first tee during a rain delay during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at The Lakes Golf & Country Club in Columbus, Ohio on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Fred Vuich)
-
-
Ducks enjoy a stroll as plays in the background play from the third tee during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at The Lakes Golf & Country Club in Columbus, Ohio on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Fred Vuich)
-
-
Grayson Murray during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at The Lakes Golf & Country Club in Columbus, Ohio on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Fred Vuich)
-
-
Sam Saunders during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at The Lakes Golf & Country Club in Columbus, Ohio on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Fred Vuich)
Comments