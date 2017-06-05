Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
PHOTOS: 2017 U.S. Open sectional qualifying (Dallas)

The “Longest Day in Golf” is here and in full swing! We’re keeping track of all 10 U.S. Open sectional qualifiers taking place across the country on Monday right here.

Along with coverage, we’re compiling the best photos from each of the sites. Enjoy a photo gallery below of the action at the Dallas, Texas sectional played at Lakewood Country Club:

