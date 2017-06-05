PHOTOS: 2017 U.S. Open sectional qualifying (Dallas)

shares
By: Golfweek Staff Writer | June 5, 2017 3:26 pm
The “Longest Day in Golf” is here and in full swing! We’re keeping track of all 10 U.S. Open sectional qualifiers taking place across the country on Monday right here.
Along with coverage, we’re compiling the best photos from each of the sites. Enjoy a photo gallery below of the action at the Dallas, Texas sectional played at Lakewood Country Club:
Peter Pappas a staff member with the club as he works on setting up the practice range during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Lakewood Country Club in Dallas, Texas on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Darren Carroll)
Aaron Terrazas, left, speaks with official Malcolm Holland at the first hole during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Lakewood Country Club in Dallas, Texas on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Darren Carroll)
Noah Goodwin plays his tee shot on the first hole during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Lakewood Country Club in Dallas, Texas on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Darren Carroll)
Scott Roden plays his tee shot on the second hole during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Lakewood Country Club in Dallas, Texas on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Darren Carroll)
William Zalatoris plays his tee shot on the 11th hole during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Lakewood Country Club in Dallas, Texas on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Darren Carroll)
Hunter Mahan plays his tee shot on the 11th hole during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Lakewood Country Club in Dallas, Texas on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Darren Carroll)
Cole Hammer lines up his putt on the 10th hole during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Lakewood Country Club in Dallas, Texas on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Darren Carroll)
