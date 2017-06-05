PHOTOS: 2017 U.S. Open sectional qualifying (Lakewood, Wash.)

shares
By: Kevin Casey | June 5, 2017 4:40 pm
The “Longest Day in Golf” is here and in full swing! We’re keeping track of all 10 U.S. Open sectional qualifiers taking place across the country on Monday right here.
Along with coverage, we’re compiling the best photos from each of the sites. Enjoy a photo gallery below of the action at the Lakewood, Wash., sectional, played at Tacoma Country & Golf Club:
A player on the practice range during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Tacoma Country & Golf Club in Lakewood, Wash. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Steve Dipaola)
Matt Marshall and Jeff Rein on the first playoff hole during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Tacoma Country & Golf Club in Lakewood, Wash. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Steve Dipaola)
Hunter Stewart plays his tee shot on the third hole during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Tacoma Country & Golf Club in Lakewood, Wash. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Steve Dipaola)
Robert Shelton IV plays his tee shot on the 17th hole during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Tacoma Country & Golf Club in Lakewood, Wash. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Steve Dipaola)
Ryan Porch with his caddie and girlfriend, Maggie Crippen, after finishing the round on the ninth green during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Tacoma Country & Golf Club in Lakewood, Wash. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Steve Dipaola)
Daniel Miernicki after winning the playoff on the second hole during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Tacoma Country & Golf Club in Lakewood, Wash. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Steve Dipaola)
