PHOTOS: 2017 U.S. Open sectional qualifying (Memphis, Tenn.)

By: Golfweek Staff Writer | June 5, 2017 5:41 pm
The “Longest Day in Golf” is here and in full swing! We’re keeping track of all 10 U.S. Open sectional qualifiers taking place across the country on Monday right here.
Along with coverage, we’re compiling the best photos from each of the sites. Enjoy a photo gallery below of the action at the Memphis, Tenn., sectional, played at Germantown Country Club and Ridgeway Country Club:
Andres Romero on the practice range during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Germantown Country Club in Memphis, Tenn. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/John Gress)
Spencer Levin watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Germantown Country Club in Memphis, Tenn. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/John Gress)
Mark Wilson watches his tee shot on the second hole during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Germantown Country Club in Memphis, Tenn. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/John Gress)
Retief Goosen reacts to his missed putt on the 10th hole during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Germantown Country Club in Memphis, Tenn. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/John Gress)
Casey Wittenberg plays a shot out of the bunker on the first hole during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Germantown Country Club in Memphis, Tenn. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/John Gress)
Jimmy Gunn plays his second shot on the second hole during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Germantown Country Club in Memphis, Tenn. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/John Gress)
