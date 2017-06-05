PHOTOS: 2017 U.S. Open sectional qualifying (Newport Beach, Calif.)

By: Golfweek Staff Writer | June 5, 2017 6:32 pm
The “Longest Day in Golf” is here and in full swing! We’re keeping track of all 10 U.S. Open sectional qualifiers taking place across the country on Monday right here.
Along with coverage, we’re compiling the best photos from each of the sites. Enjoy a photo gallery below of the action at the Newport Beach, Calif., sectional, played at Big Canyon Country Club and Newport Beach Country Club:
• • •
Mason Andersen on the 14th green during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/JD Cuban)
Dylan Healey plays his tee shot on the first hole for first ball during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/JD Cuban)
Players gather on the practice green during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/JD Cuban)
Jonah Texeira during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/JD Cuban)
Ben Boyle plays his tee shot on the 13th hole during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/JD Cuban)
A player take a shot on the practice range during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/JD Cuban)
