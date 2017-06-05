PHOTOS: 2017 U.S. Open sectional qualifying (Rockville, Md.)

By: Golfweek Staff Writer | June 5, 2017 4:46 pm
The “Longest Day in Golf” is here and in full swing! We’re keeping track of all 10 U.S. Open sectional qualifiers taking place across the country on Monday right here.
Along with coverage, we’re compiling the best photos from each of the sites. Enjoy a photo gallery below of the action at the Rockville, Md., sectional, played at Woodmont Country Club:
Players are seen warming up on the practice range during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Joel Kowsky)
Chad Collins plays his tee shot on the first hole during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Joel Kowsky)
TJ Howe lines up a putt at the first hole during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Joel Kowsky)
Michael Brennan, right, and caddie at the second tee during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Joel Kowsky)
Billy Hurley III at the second tee during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Joel Kowsky)
