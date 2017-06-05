PHOTOS: 2017 U.S. Open sectional qualifying (Springfield, Ohio)

By: Golfweek Staff Writer | June 5, 2017 5:35 pm
The “Longest Day in Golf” is here and in full swing! We’re keeping track of all 10 U.S. Open sectional qualifiers taking place across the country on Monday right here.
Along with coverage, we’re compiling the best photos from each of the sites. Enjoy a photo gallery below of the action at the Springfield, Ohio, sectional played at Springfield Country Club:
• • •
-
-
Stephen Watts of Northern Ireland hits balls on the range during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Springfield Country Club in Springfield, Ohio, on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Matt Sullivan)
-
-
Players wait out a rain delay during the 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Springfield Country Club in Springfield, Ohio, on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Matt Sullivan)
-
-
Course superintendent, Chad Dorrell, uses a stimpmeter during the 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Springfield Country Club in Springfield, Ohio, on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Matt Sullivan)
-
-
Parker Edens hits the first ball during the 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Springfield Country Club in Springfield, Ohio, on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Matt Sullivan)
Comments