PHOTOS: 2017 U.S. Open sectional qualifying (Summit, N.J.)

By: Kevin Casey | June 5, 2017 3:51 pm
The “Longest Day in Golf” is here and in full swing! We’re keeping track of all 10 U.S. Open sectional qualifiers taking place across the country on Monday right here.
Along with coverage, we’re compiling the best photos from each of the sites. Enjoy a photo gallery below of the action at the Summit, N.J., sectional, played at Canoe Brook Country Club:
A foggy 10th fairway during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Canoe Brook Country Club in Summit, N.J. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Michael Cohen)
Christopher Crawford as he warms up on the practice range during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Canoe Brook Country Club in Summit, N.J. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Michael Cohen)
Christopher Crawford plays his third shot on the 12th hole during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Canoe Brook Country Club in Summit, N.J. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Michael Cohen)
Cameron Wilson at the 10th tee during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Canoe Brook Country Club in Summit, N.J. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Michael Cohen)
Michael Miller at the 10th tee during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Canoe Brook Country Club in Summit, N.J. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Michael Cohen)
The Rolex clock is seen during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Canoe Brook Country Club in Summit, N.J. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Michael Cohen)
Scott Harvey at the 10th tee during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Canoe Brook Country Club in Summit, N.J. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Michael Cohen)
U.S. Open, U.S. Open 2017, U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying, U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying 2017, Professional
