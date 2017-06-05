PHOTOS: 2017 U.S. Open sectional qualifying (Tequesta, Fla.)

shares
By: Golfweek Staff Writer | June 5, 2017 3:35 pm
The “Longest Day in Golf” is here and in full swing! We’re keeping track of all 10 U.S. Open sectional qualifiers taking place across the country on Monday right here.
Along with coverage, we’re compiling the best photos from each of the sites. Enjoy a photo gallery below of the action at the Tequesta, Fla., sectional, played at Jupiter Hills Club:
Matthew Bryant during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Jupiter Hills Club (Hills Course) in Tequesta, Fla. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Scott A. Miller)
Luis Gagne during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Jupiter Hills Club (Hills Course) in Tequesta, Fla. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Scott A. Miller)
Jack Maguire during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Jupiter Hills Club (Hills Course) in Tequesta, Fla. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Scott A. Miller)
Garrett Barber during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Jupiter Hills Club (Hills Course) in Tequesta, Fla. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Scott A. Miller)
Tim Wilkinson during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Jupiter Hills Club (Hills Course) in Tequesta, Fla. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Scott A. Miller)
Joaquin Niemann during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Jupiter Hills Club (Hills Course) in Tequesta, Fla. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Scott A. Miller)
Andy Zhang during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Jupiter Hills Club (Hills Course) in Tequesta, Fla. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Scott A. Miller)
Cristobal Del Solar during 2017 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Jupiter Hills Club (Hills Course) in Tequesta, Fla. on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Copyright USGA/Scott A. Miller)
