Topgolf, USGA and Fox Sports team up for Ultimate U.S. Open Watch Party

Can’t make it to Erin Hills for next week’s U.S. Open? No problem. The USGA and Fox Sports have teamed up with Topgolf to provide a live viewing experience on the Thursday of the U.S. Open at all 30 Topgolf venues in the U.S.

The Ultimate U.S. Open Watch Party begins at 11 a.m. Eastern at each Topgolf location. Those attending will be able to play Topgolf while watching first-round coverage of the U.S. Open from their hitting bay until 6 p.m. ET.

“We’re excited to bring the U.S. Open to new audiences, many of whom may have been introduced to the game through new avenues, and are enthusiastic about playing,” said Diana Murphy, president of the USGA. “We know the power of the U.S. Open to excite and inspire. Supporting a nationwide U.S. Open watch party can help advance interest in golf, and engage more people to try the game for the first time.”

In 2016, Topgolf served 10.5 million guests, 53 percent of whom are between the ages of 18 and 34.

“We’re excited to celebrate one of the greatest events in sports by creating a fun, social experience for our guests to play golf while they watch golf’s greats compete on TV,” said Topgolf Chief Marketing Officer Brian Radics.

Fans are encouraged to register for the Ultimate U.S. Open Watch Party at http://www.topgolf.com/usopen, post a photo on social media using #usopen and download the official U.S. Open app for tee times and exclusive digital coverage, available June 7.