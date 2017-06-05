U.S. Open Sectional recap: Conners medals, Brehm rallies to qualify in Springfield, Ohio

Here is a recap of the U.S. Open sectional qualifier in Springfield, Ohio. For complete coverage of all U.S. Open sectionals, click here.

• • •

Springfield, Ohio

Springfield Country Club (Par 70)

Four spots available

Scores

MEDALIST: Corey Conners scorched Springfield Country Club to the tune of a stunning 9-under 61 – a new course record – in the morning round and followed up with a smooth 67 for a 12-under 128. That easily earned him medalist honors, by three shots, on a day where play was suspended roughly an hour early in the morning due to rain. Conners already has some nice history in USGA championships, finishing runner-up at the 2014 U.S. Amateur.

The 25-year-old Canadian has been a promising prospect since, but he’s bounced around the Web.com, Mackenzie and PGA Tour Latinoamerica circuits. While Conners did medal at Latinoamerica Q-School in 2016 and medaled here, he is without an official professional victory. Conners has made seven of 10 cuts and boasts two top-25 finishes on the Web.com Tour this year.

ALSO QUALIFYING: PGA Tour winner Brian Stuard goes 66-65 to cruise through in second at 9 under. Brice Garnett followed behind at 8 under. The final spot goes to Ryan Brehm, who was 1 over for the sectional standing on No. 4 tee in the afternoon round and then proceeded to play his final 15 holes in 8 under. It was a closing 7-under 63 for Brehm to reach 7 under and nab solo fourth (the last qualifying position) by one shot. Brehm, 31, has built his way up. He tried on mini-tours before becoming Michigan State’s men’s golf assistant coach. He then returned to pro life, duking it out on the Mackenzie Tour in 2014 and ’15. He made it to the Web.com Tour in 2016, and finished fourth on the money list. That earned him his PGA Tour card for 2016-17. He’s already made 15 Tour starts this year. And now his first major championship start awaits.

ALTERNATES: Tyler Light, who’s never made a PGA Tour or Web.com Tour start, is the first alternate while Texas standout Doug Ghim takes second alternate. Both finished at 6 under, one back of Brehm.

MISSED OUT: PGA Tour player Zac Blair posts at 5 under to come up short. Tony Finau, a PGA Tour winner, can’t get in either as he shoots 3-under 137. Former Illini standout Charlie Danielson finishes 4 under, as does incoming Ohio State junior Daniel Wetterich despite a second-round 64. Illini stalwart Dylan Meyer and Michigan standout Nick Carlson, a surprise semifinalist at the 2016 U.S. Amateur, both come in at 2 under. James Hahn shoots 3 over to fall well short. Sammy Schmitz, the 2015 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion, withdrew from the event.