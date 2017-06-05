U.S. Open sectional recap: Stephan Jaeger, Alex Smalley advance out of Ball Ground, Ga.

Here is a recap of the U.S. Open sectional qualifier in Tequesta, Fla. For complete coverage of all U.S. Open sectionals, click here.

Ball Ground, Ga.

Hawks Ridge Golf Club, Par 72

Two spots available

Scores

MEDALISTS: Stephan Jaeger and Alex Smalley each shot 7 under through 36 holes to share medalist honors. Jaeger, best known for the 58 he shot last season on the Web.com Tour, put together rounds of 67-70. He finished 28th on the Web.com Tour money list last season despite his victory at the Ellie Mae Classic and missed out on earning his PGA Tour card. He does have a victory on the Web.com Tour this season, though, at the BMW Charity Pro-Am last month. Jaeger qualified for the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay, where he missed the cut, and made the Round of 32 at the 2011 U.S. Amateur at Erin Hills. Smalley, a rising junior at Duke, carded rounds of 68-69. Last summer, Smalley was the medalist at the U.S. Amateur at Oakland Hills, and this season he helped Duke to an NCAA Championship berth. This will be his first U.S. Open start.

ALSO QUALIFYING: There were no other spots available out of this sectional.

ALTERNATES: Dru Love, son of Davis Love III, shot 67 in the opening round and then added a 71, but it wasn’t enough as the former Alabama player missed by a shot at 6 under. He was still the first alternate, beating second alternate, J.T. Griffin, in a playoff.

MISSED OUT: Oklahoma State rising sophomore Viktor Hovland of Norway opened in 67 before closing with 75 to miss by five shots. … Virginia grad Jimmy Stanger, a Walker Cup hopeful, missed by two shots after rounds of 68-71. … A couple of former Georgia players – Nicholas Reach (5 under) and Joey Garber (1 under) – failed to qualify. … Todd White, 49, a former U.S. Walker Cupper who qualified for the 1995 U.S. Open, shot __. White won the 2015 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship with partner Nathan Smith, who failed to advance out of the Summit, N.J., sectional.