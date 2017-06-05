U.S. Open sectional recap: Daniel Chopra, Scott Harvey highlight Summit, N.J., qualifiers

Here is a recap of the U.S. Open sectional qualifier in Summit, N.J. For complete coverage of all U.S. Open sectionals, click here.

• • •

Summit, N.J.

Canoe Brook Country Club (North, Par 72; South, Par 70)

Five spots available

Scores

MEDALIST: Daniel Chopra shot 7-under 65 on the North Course in Round 2 to finish at 11 under.

ALSO QUALIFYING: Andy Pope joined amateurs Christopher Crawford and Scott Harvey at 8 under. Crawford, 23, who played college golf at Drexel, will play in his second straight U.S. Open. He made a 40-foot birdie putt in Summit last year to advance out of sectionals. Pope shot 66 on the South Course to close and qualified for his third straight U.S. Open. Pope, 33, made the cut in tied for 70th at Chambers Bay in 2015. Harvey, 39, shot 63 on the North Course before a closing 71 on the South. Harvey, who on the 2014 U.S. Mid-Amateur, is a contender to make this year’s U.S. Walker Cup team. He also played in the 2015 Walker Cup. Matthew Campbell defeated Roberto Diaz in a playoff to capture the final U.S. Open berth.

ALTERNATES: Diaz is the first alternate while former Stanford standout Cameron Wilson, the 2014 NCAA individual champion, beat Michael Miller in a playoff for second alternate.

MISSED OUT: Matt Dobyns, the head pro at Fresh Meadow Country Club in New York who qualified for the 2014 U.S. Open, shot 4 under and missed by three shots. … Nathan Smith, a four-time U.S. Mid-Amateur champion and three-time Walker Cupper, shot 3 over. … Also shooting 3 over was Timothy O’Neal, qualifier for the 2015 U.S. Open. … Mike Dunham, 45, who is the goaltending coach for the New York Islanders, finished at 13 over. … Jim Herman, a three-time U.S. Open qualifier, shot 67-76 to miss by eight shots.