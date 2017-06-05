U.S. Open sectional recap: Maguire medals in Tequesta, Fla.; Niemann earns final spot via playoff

Here is a recap of the U.S. Open sectional qualifier in Tequesta, Fla. For complete coverage of all U.S. Open sectionals, click here.

• • •

Tequesta, Fla.

Jupiter Hills Club, Par 70

Three spots available

Scores

MEDALIST: Jack Maguire qualified for his second U.S. Open on a day when birdies were hard to come by at Jupiter Hills. Maguire, who played his college golf at Florida State, opened with a 2-over 72 before switching out his putter between rounds and firing a second-round, 5-under 65. He finishes at 3 under, two shots clear of the field. Maguire also qualified for the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay, where he made the cut and tied for 58th.

ALSO QUALIFYING: Behind Maguire, three players tied for 1 under – Tyson Alexander, Joaquin Niemann and Eugene Hong. The trio had to play off for the final two spots. Alexander made birdie on the first playoff hole to earn one of the spots. The 28-year-old Gainesville, Fla., resident is the third of three generations of U.S. Open competitors. He also qualified for the 2009 U.S. Open while his grandfather, Skip, played in six U.S. Opens and his father, former University of Florida coach Buddy Alexander, competed in two. (Buddy also won the 1986 U.S. Amateur.) Niemann, the world’s top-ranked amateur and runner-up at this year’s Latin America Amateur, and Hong, a highly-ranked UF commit, moved on to the second playoff hole, where Hong made a lengthy birdie putt from about 30 feet. Niemann then matched him by making a sliding 8-footer for birdie. On the third playoff hole, though, Hong’s drive ended up in a fairway bunker. Niemann’s par on then hole was good enough to send the 18-year-old Chilean, who will play at USF beginning this fall, his first major-championship berth.

ALTERNATES: Hong is the first alternate while Tim Wilkinson is the second alternate.

MISSED OUT: Sam Horsfield, playing his first event as a professional, withdrew during his second round. Horsfield, who had qualified for the past two U.S. Open, opened in 5-over 75. … Also withdrawing after an opening 75 was Horsfield’s former University of Florida teammate Andy Zhang. The rising sophomore qualified for the 2012 U.S. Open at age 14. … LSU rising junior Luis Gagne, who shot 77 in his first round, withdrew, as well. … Florida State’s Cristobal del Solar, who lost in a sectional playoff to Horsfield in 2015, shot 70-80 to miss out. … A couple of West Palm Beach, Fla., junior golfers, LSU commit Garrett Barber and Auburn signee Andrew Kozan, shot 11 over and 12 over, respectively. … Robert Allenby missed out by three shots at 2 over.