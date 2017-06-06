Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2017 U.S. Open field list: The players heading to Erin Hills

2017 US Open-entries-field-Erin Hills U.S. Open

Here is a look at the field for the 2017 U.S. Open, to be played June 15-18 at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis.:

(Note: field is not yet finalized, currently at 150 players; players listed only in first category in which they are eligible; *will likely miss U.S. Open because of daughter’s high-school graduation)

Winners of the U.S. Open the last 10 years:

  • Angel Cabrera
  • Lucas Glover
  • Dustin Johnson
  • Martin Kaymer
  • Graeme McDowell
  • Rory McIlroy
  • Justin Rose
  • Webb Simpson
  • Jordan Spieth

Winner and runner-up of the 2016 U.S. Amateur (must still be amateur):

  • a-Brad Dalke

Winner of the 2016 British Amateur (must still be amateur):

  • a-Scott Gregory

Winner of the 2016 Mark H. McCormack Medal (must still be amateur):

  • a-Maverick McNealy

Winners of the Masters the last five years:

  • Sergio Garcia
  • Adam Scott
  • Bubba Watson
  • Danny Willett

Winners of the British Open the last five years:

  • Ernie Els
  • Zach Johnson
  • Phil Mickelson*
  • Henrik Stenson

Winners of the PGA Championship the last five years:

  • Jason Day
  • Jason Dufner
  • Jimmy Walker

Winners of The Players Championship the last three years:

  • Rickie Fowler
  • Si Woo Kim

Winner of the 2017 BMW PGA Championship:

  • Alex Noren

Winner of the 2016 U.S. Senior Open:

  • Gene Sauers

Low 10 finishers and ties from 2016 U.S. Open:

  • Jim Furyk
  • Branden Grace
  • Shane Lowry
  • Kevin Na
  • Scott Piercy
  • Daniel Summerhays

Those qualifying for 2016 Tour Championship:

  • Daniel Berger
  • Paul Casey
  • Roberto Castro
  • Kevin Chappell
  • Emiliano Grillo
  • J.B. Holmes
  • Kevin Kisner
  • Russell Knox
  • Matt Kuchar
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Will McGirt
  • Ryan Moore
  • Sean O’Hair
  • Patrick Reed
  • Charl Schwartzel
  • Brandt Snedeker
  • Justin Thomas
  • Jhonattan Vegas
  • Gary Woodland

Top 60 in OWGR as of May 22, 2017:

  • Ben An
  • Wesley Bryan
  • Rafa Cabrera-Bello
  • Ross Fisher
  • Matt Fitzpatrick
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Bill Haas
  • Adam Hadwin
  • Brian Harman
  • Tyrell Hatton
  • Russell Henley
  • Charley Hoffman
  • Billy Horschel
  • Yuta Ikeda
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Marc Leishman
  • Francesco Molinari
  • Louis Oosthuizen
  • Pat Perez
  • Thomas Pieters
  • Jon Rahm
  • Brendan Steele
  • Hideto Tanihara
  • Jeunghun Wang
  • Lee Westwood
  • Bernd Wiesberger

Top 60 in OWGR as of June 12, 2017:

  • TBD

Special exemptions:

  • TBD

Sectional qualifying:

Japan

  • Satoshi Kodaira
  • Yusaku Miyazato
  • Chan Kim
  • Shugo Imahira

England

  • Aaron Rai
  • Haotong Li
  • Alexander Levy
  • Richie Ramsay
  • Oliver Bekker
  • Joel Stalter
  • Bradley Dredge
  • Eddie Pepperell
  • Brandon Stone
  • George Coetzee
  • Andrew Johnston
  • Paul Dunne
  • Matt Wallace
  • Thomas Aiken
  • Wade Ormsby

Newport Beach, Calif.

  • a-John Oda
  • a-Mason Anderson
  • a-Stewart Hagestad
  • Kevin Dougherty
  • a-Sahith Theegala
  • a-Cameron Champ

Tequesta, Fla.

  • Jack Maguire
  • a-Joaquin Niemann
  • Tyson Alexander

Ball Ground, Ga.

  • Stephan Jaeger
  • a-Alex Smalley

Rockville, Md.

  • Sam Ryder
  • Kyle Thompson
  • Ben Kohles

Summit, N.J.

  • Daniel Chopra
  • a-Christopher Crawford
  • Andy Pope
  • a-Scott Harvey
  • Matthew Campbell

Columbus, Ohio

  • J.T. Poston
  • Jason Kokrak
  • Bud Cauley
  • Martin Laird
  • Keegan Bradley
  • Stewart Cink
  • Jamie Lovemark
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • C.T. Pan
  • David Lingmerth
  • Ted Potter Jr.
  • Peter Uihlein
  • a-Scottie Scheffler
  • Talor Gooch

Springfield, Ohio

  • Corey Conners
  • Brian Stuard
  • Brice Garnett
  • Ryan Brehm

Memphis, Tenn.

  • Steve Stricker
  • Andres Romero
  • Troy Merritt
  • Chez Reavie
  • Harris English
  • Garrett Osborn
  • Trey Mullinax
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Jonathan Randolph

Dallas, Texas

  • Roman Robledo
  • Nick Flanagan
  • a-Walker Lee

Lakewood, Wash.

  • Derek Barron
  • Jordan Niebrugge
  • Max Greyserman
  • Daniel Miernicki

