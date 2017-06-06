2017 U.S. Open field list: The players heading to Erin Hills

Here is a look at the field for the 2017 U.S. Open, to be played June 15-18 at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis.:
(Note: field is not yet finalized, currently at 150 players; players listed only in first category in which they are eligible; *will likely miss U.S. Open because of daughter’s high-school graduation)
Winners of the U.S. Open the last 10 years:
- Angel Cabrera
- Lucas Glover
- Dustin Johnson
- Martin Kaymer
- Graeme McDowell
- Rory McIlroy
- Justin Rose
- Webb Simpson
- Jordan Spieth
Winner and runner-up of the 2016 U.S. Amateur (must still be amateur):
- a-Brad Dalke
Winner of the 2016 British Amateur (must still be amateur):
- a-Scott Gregory
Winner of the 2016 Mark H. McCormack Medal (must still be amateur):
- a-Maverick McNealy
Winners of the Masters the last five years:
- Sergio Garcia
- Adam Scott
- Bubba Watson
- Danny Willett
Winners of the British Open the last five years:
- Ernie Els
- Zach Johnson
- Phil Mickelson*
- Henrik Stenson
Winners of the PGA Championship the last five years:
- Jason Day
- Jason Dufner
- Jimmy Walker
Winners of The Players Championship the last three years:
- Rickie Fowler
- Si Woo Kim
Winner of the 2017 BMW PGA Championship:
- Alex Noren
Winner of the 2016 U.S. Senior Open:
- Gene Sauers
Low 10 finishers and ties from 2016 U.S. Open:
- Jim Furyk
- Branden Grace
- Shane Lowry
- Kevin Na
- Scott Piercy
- Daniel Summerhays
Those qualifying for 2016 Tour Championship:
- Daniel Berger
- Paul Casey
- Roberto Castro
- Kevin Chappell
- Emiliano Grillo
- J.B. Holmes
- Kevin Kisner
- Russell Knox
- Matt Kuchar
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Will McGirt
- Ryan Moore
- Sean O’Hair
- Patrick Reed
- Charl Schwartzel
- Brandt Snedeker
- Justin Thomas
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Gary Woodland
Top 60 in OWGR as of May 22, 2017:
- Ben An
- Wesley Bryan
- Rafa Cabrera-Bello
- Ross Fisher
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Bill Haas
- Adam Hadwin
- Brian Harman
- Tyrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Charley Hoffman
- Billy Horschel
- Yuta Ikeda
- Brooks Koepka
- Marc Leishman
- Francesco Molinari
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Pat Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Jon Rahm
- Brendan Steele
- Hideto Tanihara
- Jeunghun Wang
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
Top 60 in OWGR as of June 12, 2017:
- TBD
Special exemptions:
- TBD
Sectional qualifying:
Japan
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Yusaku Miyazato
- Chan Kim
- Shugo Imahira
England
- Aaron Rai
- Haotong Li
- Alexander Levy
- Richie Ramsay
- Oliver Bekker
- Joel Stalter
- Bradley Dredge
- Eddie Pepperell
- Brandon Stone
- George Coetzee
- Andrew Johnston
- Paul Dunne
- Matt Wallace
- Thomas Aiken
- Wade Ormsby
Newport Beach, Calif.
- a-John Oda
- a-Mason Anderson
- a-Stewart Hagestad
- Kevin Dougherty
- a-Sahith Theegala
- a-Cameron Champ
Tequesta, Fla.
- Jack Maguire
- a-Joaquin Niemann
- Tyson Alexander
Ball Ground, Ga.
- Stephan Jaeger
- a-Alex Smalley
Rockville, Md.
- Sam Ryder
- Kyle Thompson
- Ben Kohles
Summit, N.J.
- Daniel Chopra
- a-Christopher Crawford
- Andy Pope
- a-Scott Harvey
- Matthew Campbell
Columbus, Ohio
- J.T. Poston
- Jason Kokrak
- Bud Cauley
- Martin Laird
- Keegan Bradley
- Stewart Cink
- Jamie Lovemark
- Bryson DeChambeau
- C.T. Pan
- David Lingmerth
- Ted Potter Jr.
- Peter Uihlein
- a-Scottie Scheffler
- Talor Gooch
Springfield, Ohio
- Corey Conners
- Brian Stuard
- Brice Garnett
- Ryan Brehm
Memphis, Tenn.
- Steve Stricker
- Andres Romero
- Troy Merritt
- Chez Reavie
- Harris English
- Garrett Osborn
- Trey Mullinax
- Xander Schauffele
- Jonathan Randolph
Dallas, Texas
- Roman Robledo
- Nick Flanagan
- a-Walker Lee
Lakewood, Wash.
- Derek Barron
- Jordan Niebrugge
- Max Greyserman
- Daniel Miernicki
Comments