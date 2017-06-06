2017 U.S. Open field list: The players heading to Erin Hills

Here is a look at the field for the 2017 U.S. Open, to be played June 15-18 at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis.:

(Note: field is not yet finalized, currently at 150 players; players listed only in first category in which they are eligible; *will likely miss U.S. Open because of daughter’s high-school graduation)

Winners of the U.S. Open the last 10 years:

Angel Cabrera

Lucas Glover

Dustin Johnson

Martin Kaymer

Graeme McDowell

Rory McIlroy

Justin Rose

Webb Simpson

Jordan Spieth

Winner and runner-up of the 2016 U.S. Amateur (must still be amateur):

a-Brad Dalke

Winner of the 2016 British Amateur (must still be amateur):

a-Scott Gregory

Winner of the 2016 Mark H. McCormack Medal (must still be amateur):

a-Maverick McNealy

Winners of the Masters the last five years:

Sergio Garcia

Adam Scott

Bubba Watson

Danny Willett

Winners of the British Open the last five years:

Ernie Els

Zach Johnson

Phil Mickelson*

Henrik Stenson

Winners of the PGA Championship the last five years:

Jason Day

Jason Dufner

Jimmy Walker

Winners of The Players Championship the last three years:

Rickie Fowler

Si Woo Kim

Winner of the 2017 BMW PGA Championship:

Alex Noren

Winner of the 2016 U.S. Senior Open:

Gene Sauers

Low 10 finishers and ties from 2016 U.S. Open:

Jim Furyk

Branden Grace

Shane Lowry

Kevin Na

Scott Piercy

Daniel Summerhays

Those qualifying for 2016 Tour Championship:

Daniel Berger

Paul Casey

Roberto Castro

Kevin Chappell

Emiliano Grillo

J.B. Holmes

Kevin Kisner

Russell Knox

Matt Kuchar

Hideki Matsuyama

Will McGirt

Ryan Moore

Sean O’Hair

Patrick Reed

Charl Schwartzel

Brandt Snedeker

Justin Thomas

Jhonattan Vegas

Gary Woodland

Top 60 in OWGR as of May 22, 2017:

Ben An

Wesley Bryan

Rafa Cabrera-Bello

Ross Fisher

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Bill Haas

Adam Hadwin

Brian Harman

Tyrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Charley Hoffman

Billy Horschel

Yuta Ikeda

Brooks Koepka

Marc Leishman

Francesco Molinari

Louis Oosthuizen

Pat Perez

Thomas Pieters

Jon Rahm

Brendan Steele

Hideto Tanihara

Jeunghun Wang

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Top 60 in OWGR as of June 12, 2017:

TBD

Special exemptions:

TBD

Sectional qualifying:

Japan

Satoshi Kodaira

Yusaku Miyazato

Chan Kim

Shugo Imahira

England

Aaron Rai

Haotong Li

Alexander Levy

Richie Ramsay

Oliver Bekker

Joel Stalter

Bradley Dredge

Eddie Pepperell

Brandon Stone

George Coetzee

Andrew Johnston

Paul Dunne

Matt Wallace

Thomas Aiken

Wade Ormsby

Newport Beach, Calif.

a-John Oda

a-Mason Anderson

a-Stewart Hagestad

Kevin Dougherty

a-Sahith Theegala

a-Cameron Champ

Tequesta, Fla.

Jack Maguire

a-Joaquin Niemann

Tyson Alexander

Ball Ground, Ga.

Stephan Jaeger

a-Alex Smalley

Rockville, Md.

Sam Ryder

Kyle Thompson

Ben Kohles

Summit, N.J.

Daniel Chopra

a-Christopher Crawford

Andy Pope

a-Scott Harvey

Matthew Campbell

Columbus, Ohio

J.T. Poston

Jason Kokrak

Bud Cauley

Martin Laird

Keegan Bradley

Stewart Cink

Jamie Lovemark

Bryson DeChambeau

C.T. Pan

David Lingmerth

Ted Potter Jr.

Peter Uihlein

a-Scottie Scheffler

Talor Gooch

Springfield, Ohio

Corey Conners

Brian Stuard

Brice Garnett

Ryan Brehm

Memphis, Tenn.

Steve Stricker

Andres Romero

Troy Merritt

Chez Reavie

Harris English

Garrett Osborn

Trey Mullinax

Xander Schauffele

Jonathan Randolph

Dallas, Texas

Roman Robledo

Nick Flanagan

a-Walker Lee

Lakewood, Wash.