Irons played by the top 10 in greens in regulation on PGA Tour

Whether the U.S. Open is contested on a classic tree-lined course such as Winged Foot, an oceanside track along the lines of Pebble Beach or a massive windswept location such as Chambers Bay, hitting greens in regulation is crucial.

Last year Dustin Johnson not only led the field in driving distance (316.75 yards), he led in greens hit in regulation (76.39 percent). Jordan Spieth was fifth in greens in regulation when he won in 2015 (76.4 percent), Martin Kaymer was 23rd in 2014 (62.5 percent) and Justin Rose tied for seventh (69.44 percent) in 2013.

So while drivers get a lot of love, it might be the irons that matter most at Erin Hills for next week’s U.S. Open. Check out the irons used by the top 10 on the PGA Tour this season in hitting greens in regulation.

1. Dustin Johnson, 72.53 percent of greens in regulation

TaylorMade Tour Preferred UDI (2), with Project X HZRDUS Black 6.5 105X shaft; Tour Preferred MB (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

. . .

2. Kyle Stanley, 71.65 percent

TaylorMade PSi (4), with KBS Tour 90S shaft; Nike Vapor Pro Combo (5-PW), with KBS Tour C-Taper 125 S+ shafts

. . .

3. Lucas Glover, 70.98 percent

Mizuno MP-H5 (2), JPX900 Tour (3-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 TX shafts

. . .

4. Jordan Spieth, 70.90 percent

Titleist 716 T-MB (4), 716 AP2 (5-9), with Project X 6.5 shafts

. . .

5. Jim Herman, 70.81

Mizuno JPX900 Tour (4-9), with KBS Tour 125 S+ shafts

. . .

6. Tony Finau, 70.75 percent

Callaway Apex UT (18 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 105X Hybrid shaft; Ping iBlade (4-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 TX shafts

. . .

T7. Paul Casey, 70.68 percent

Mizuno MP-25 (3, 4), MP-5 (5-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 TX shafts

. . .

T7. Sergio Garcia, 70.68 percent

TaylorMade P750 (3-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130 X shafts

. . .

9. Martin Flores, 70.49 percent

Titleist 716 T-MB (2 iron), 716 AP2 (4-9 iron), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

. . .

10. Billy Horschel, 70.47 percent

PXG 0311T Extreme Dark (3, 5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts