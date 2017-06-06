Padraig Harrington WDs from FedEx St. Jude Classic after freak accident while instructing

Padraig Harrington thought his pro golf career was over with one swing to the elbow.

According to a tweet Harrington posted on Tuesday morning, he was giving a lesson to an amateur player when the amateur accidentally hit his elbow with a practice swing. (Harrington didn’t specify which elbow.)

“There’s no truth in the rumor that it was the amateur’s best strike of the day,” Harrington said via Twitter.

Harrington said nothing was broken but that he got six stitches. He did have to withdraw from this week’s FedEx St. Jude Classic, which begins Thursday.

He said he’ll likely be out 12 days.

Just withdrawn from @PGATOUR @fesjcmemphis this week.I was hit on the elbow with a practice swing by an amateur I was coaching at an outing. — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) June 6, 2017

Thankfully nothing was broken,just 6 stitches. I thought it was the end of me playing competitive golf. — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) June 6, 2017

I'll only be out for 12 days or so to let stitches heal. — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) June 6, 2017