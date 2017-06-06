Puma's Ignite Spikeless Sport shoe gets Disc treatment

One of Puma Golf’s most popular shoes, the Ignite Spikeless Sport, is getting the Disc treatment.

The Ignite Spikeless Sport Disc, available now, features Puma’s proprietary Disc technology. The Laceless Disc Closure System provides a fully custom fit with a micro-adjusting reel system that quickly adjusts to the foot for a secure fit and comfort.

Other features of the shoe include a sporty mesh upper combined with a premium full-grain leather support saddle. The performance mesh upper provides four-way stretch and is waterproof.

The shoe also has a molded EVA insole with full-length Ignite foam, a performance TPU outsole and GripZone traction.

Available colors are: Puma Black/Puma Silver, Quarry/High Risk Red and Bright Plasma/Peacoat

Price: $120