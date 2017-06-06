Sierra Brooks puts college golf behind her to focus on getting healthy, turning pro

Sierra Brooks won’t return to college golf. The 18-year-old left Wake Forest after an injury-plagued freshman year. She plans to get a degree from somewhere close to home and join the LPGA in the not-too-distant future.

“It’s my dream,” said Brooks. “Always has been. I want to chase after that more than anything.”

The No. 1 priority right now for Brooks, however, is to get healthy. The 2015 U.S. Women’s Amateur runner-up had surgery on her left wrist in December and felt it was healing nicely until she fell during a workout and sprained it.

She sat out all but one tournament in the spring season with pain in both her left elbow and wrist. When she returned home to Sorrento, Fla., in May,

Brooks tried playing golf after the swelling went down but couldn’t get through nine holes without feeling pain. She’s now going to therapy three times a week and has been instructed not to touch a golf club for six weeks. An upcoming MRI on her elbow should shed light on what’s to come.

“It has been one of the toughest years I’ve had,” said Brooks, who recently withdrew from a U.S. Women’s Open sectional qualifier. She hopes to compete in the Women’s Amateur in August and be healthy enough for the first stage of LPGA Q-School.

As a Florida native, Brooks said she hasn’t taken off more than two weeks from golf her entire life. She’s trying to become more of a student of the game by watching golf on television, “but it’s definitely eating me up.”

Heading into the 2016-17 season, Wake Forest looked like the kind of team that could pose a considerable threat in match play at the NCAA Championship. But after an unhappy Mathilda Cappeliez left mid-spring, the injury-ridden Deacons struggled to fill a lineup.

Brooks felt her support system at Wake had taken a hit after assistant coach Kevin Diaz left the program and Cappeliez, her close friend, moved back home.

Feeling pressure to get back in the lineup, Brooks said it was difficult to find a way to properly heal.

It’s now her only focus.