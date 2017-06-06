The Field: Golfweek New England Junior Open

The 2017 Golfweek New England Junior Open will take place July 17-18 at Indian Pond Country Club in Kingston, Mass.

The field is ranked nationally by Golfweek/Sagarin and National Junior Golf Scoreboard. The AJGA has the event under review for PBE status. This is the sixth year of the event and in the past years the AJGA has awarded stars on the following criteria:

Boys and Girls champions: 8 Stars

Boys Top 5 and Girls Top 3: 4 Stars

Boys Top 10 and Girls Top 5: 1 Star

The tournament is 36 holes stroke play with divisions for boys and girls — there are no age groups.

Anyone interested in registering may click here.

Here is the current list of registered players, updated June 6:

Boys Division:

Yaochu Bi, Shanghai, China

Ben Carpenter, Darien, CT

Noah Cate, Weston, MA

Louis Chen, Shenzhen, China

Charles Chung, Hong Kong, China

Drew Cohen, Florsham Park, NJ

Jonathan Elkins, South Deerfield, MA

Jacob Florence, Newton, MA

Brennan Hughes, Bedford, NH

Max Hutter, Weston, MA

Lance Johnson, Greenwich, CT

Trevor Lopez, Winchester, MA

Billy McEvoy, Wilmington, MA

Robby Stockard, Naples, FL

William Sun, Beijing, China

Alex Yun, Weston, MA

Girls Division