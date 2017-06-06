The Field: Golfweek New England Junior Open

The 2017 Golfweek New England Junior Open will take place July 17-18 at Indian Pond Country Club in Kingston, Mass.
The field is ranked nationally by Golfweek/Sagarin and National Junior Golf Scoreboard. The AJGA has the event under review for PBE status. This is the sixth year of the event and in the past years the AJGA has awarded stars on the following criteria:
Boys and Girls champions: 8 Stars
Boys Top 5 and Girls Top 3: 4 Stars
Boys Top 10 and Girls Top 5: 1 Star
The tournament is 36 holes stroke play with divisions for boys and girls — there are no age groups.
Anyone interested in registering may click here.
Here is the current list of registered players, updated June 6:
Boys Division:
- Yaochu Bi, Shanghai, China
- Ben Carpenter, Darien, CT
- Noah Cate, Weston, MA
- Louis Chen, Shenzhen, China
- Charles Chung, Hong Kong, China
- Drew Cohen, Florsham Park, NJ
- Jonathan Elkins, South Deerfield, MA
- Jacob Florence, Newton, MA
- Brennan Hughes, Bedford, NH
- Max Hutter, Weston, MA
- Lance Johnson, Greenwich, CT
- Trevor Lopez, Winchester, MA
- Billy McEvoy, Wilmington, MA
- Robby Stockard, Naples, FL
- William Sun, Beijing, China
- Alex Yun, Weston, MA
Girls Division
- Josie Baker, Sherman Oaks, CA
- Coco Chai, Monterey, CA
- Manhua Chen, Dongguan, China
- Charlene Chung, Hong Kong, China
- Bailey Davis, White Plains, MD
- Amy Gao, Shanghai, China
- Leo Hsieh, Shenzhen, China
- Mary Li, Beijing, China
- Jiayin Liu, Kitchener, ON
- Elena Lopez, Clarence, NY
- Emily Moy, Cohasset, MA
- Emmy Sammons, Rye, NY
- Annie Sun, Beijing, China
- Irene Wang, Beijing, China
- Kaitlyn Washburn, Scituate, MA
Comments