U.S. Open sectional recap: John Oda, other amateurs rule at Newport Beach, Calif. qualifier

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – Here is Geoff Shackelford’s on-site recap of the U.S. Open sectional qualifier in Newport Beach, Calif. For complete coverage of all U.S. Open sectionals, click here.

Newport Beach. Calif.

Big Canyon Country Club (Par 72); Newport Beach Country Club (Par 71)

Six spots available

Scores

MEDALIST: Five of the six qualifiers in Newport Beach were amateurs, led by UNLV senior-to-be John Oda. The first player out in the southern California qualifier made the most of his early tee time, firing rounds of 64-68 to earn medalist honors.

Twice a qualifier for the Sony Open in his native Honolulu, Oda opened with a seven-birdie, bogey-free opening round at Newport Beach Country Club despite waking up with a tight back and having never played the 6601-yard course.

Moving across the street to Big Canyon Country Club and playing in the first-out twosome with Dino Giacomazzi, Oda kept the fine play going at the more difficult layout, posting 68. He did feel a little Sectional pressure in his second attempt at qualifying.

“Coming down the stretch, I was getting a little nervous. The thoughts of making it creep into your mind, it takes your attention off the shot at hand,” Oda said.

Oda stayed in Fullerton with UNLV teammate and caddie Justin Kim, a freshman who recently finished his first year as part of the Runnin Rebels’ NCAA match play-qualifying squad. While the two are not sure if Kim will pick up the caddie duties at Erin Hills, Oda was clear that he plans to remain an amateur through the summer.

“I really want to play in the Walker Cup, that’s one of my goals this year, so I’m staying an am up until the Walker Cup.”

Next up for Oda is a little Erin Hills research, which will include reaching out to UNLV alum Ryan Moore and friend Kevin Na, who has supported the idea of Oda turning pro.

ALSO QUALIFYING: Here are breakdowns of the other five to make it out of this qualifier.

Mason Andersen (64-70) – The Hamilton High Senior out of Chandler, Arizona welcomed cool marine layer conditions in taking apart Big Canyon Country Club with the low round of the day. A few nerves and faster greens didn’t derail the ASU-bound junior’s first U.S. Open qualifying effort, however, as a 70 was good enough for the second spot. Andersen credited his father, Rick, with helping him dealing with the stress of trying to qualify. “He did 36 with me today, it was impressive.” Anderson knew he was four shots ahead of third early into his back nine but otherwise was unaware of his chances. “I kind of stumbled coming in, it was windy, it was tough.”

Stewart Hagestad (67-68) – The stars were aligning for Big Canyon’s recent club champion, and early into play at his home course the reigning U.S. Mid-Amateur Champion was outside the qualifying line following his opening round at nearby Newport Beach Country Club. Hagestad employed friend Jason Beach, who had gotten through U.S. Open local qualifiers, because he wanted assistance with the nuances of NBCC, a course that Hagestad felt less comfortable playing. But following a near disastrous beginning at Big Canyon, where a 340-yard hybrid lay-up finished just short of a pond, Hagestad survived the front nine slow play and kicked things into gear on the back. Birdies at the 10th, 14th and 16th holes moved him into the top three. He arrived at the 18th hole in front of 125 or so members and a flock of ducks who forced him to back off his eagle putt. After a smile and sensitive ushering job by caddie Beach, Hagestad calmly two-putted to gain his second major berth of 2017. In April, the 26-year-old was the first U.S. Mid-Amateur exemptee to make the Masters cut (36th). “Even after the Masters, whether it’s self-doubt, maybe second guessing how good you are, I just tried to keep very specific goals in mind. I’ve been given a really cool opportunity and to make the most of it until the Mid-Am in October.”

Kevin Doughtery (64-72) – The lone professional to qualify at Newport Beach, the mini-tour pro from Temecula started his day with a text from Rickie Fowler saying, “I’ll see you at Erin Hills.” To reach the Newport Beach sectional, Dougherty survived a six-for-two playoff to earn his first U.S. Open berth in the same year he also qualified via playoff for the Genesis Open, where he missed the cut after rounds of 70-74. The 26-year-old flirted with disaster at his last hole, laying up on the short par-5 18th and nearly hitting his third into the fronting pond. But two putts later, Dougherty stared back toward the fair, clenched his fist and knew he was headed for Erin Hills.

Sahith Theegala (71-65) – The West Coast Conference Co-Player of the Year opened his afternoon round with a birdie followed by a double bogey 7 at the par-5 second, then birdied eight of 11 holes, including 7 of 8 in one stretch, to qualify for his first U.S. Open. A quarterfinalist at last year’s U.S. Amateur where he lost to eventual winner Curtis Luck, Theegala was playing his second U.S. Open Sectional. Thanks to caddie and fellow Pepperdine teammate Roy Cootes (who competed alongside Theegala in the recent NCAA Championship), Theegala knew where he stood then arriving at Big Canyon’s short par-5 18th. “I guess I was tied for fourth with that second shot but I guess my adrenaline was up and I pumped it way over.” Facing water behind the flagstick, the Chino Hills native managed to advance his bunker shot to 10 feet, where he two-putted for the chance to play his first U.S. Open. Theegala qualified for the Genesis Open earlier this year, making the cut and finishing T-49.

Cameron Champ (63-74) – The Texas A&M senior-to-be beat Brandon Wu on the first hole of sudden death to advance to Erin Hills. With dad Jeff on the bag, Champ still was on his cell phone almost immediately after sinking the winning putt to tell to his mom and family friends the good news. They were following at home and constantly refreshing the USGA website awaiting news of the playoff outcome. For Champ, the playoff gave him the identical approach shot as he faced just moments earlier in regulation. Only this time he sank the birdie putt. Coincidentally, Champ’s Aggies will be playing a tournament next fall at Erin Hills. “This’ll be a little better,” he said of his first U.S. Open.

ALTERNATES: Wu, an amateur, and Gregor Main are the first and second alternates. As noted above, Wu lost a playoff with Champ for the final spot, this is his consolation. Main won a four-for-one playoff between him, Beau Hossler, Justin Suh and Dalan Refioglu for that second alternate spot.

MISSED OUT: A look at a trio of big names who fell short.

Beau Hossler (64-74) – The former Texas star was eliminated on the first hole of a playoff for the second alternate spot. Hossler missed after shooting 74 at Big Canyon where he has enjoyed much success. A three-time qualifier at Big Canyon in 2011, 2012 and 2015, Hossler’s day slid away with a 2-foot birdie putt missed at 18 (his 9th hole).

Sean Crocker – The 20-year-old All-Pac-12 player from USC opened with a 66 at Newport Beach Country Club but closed with two bogeys to miss the second alternate playoff by one.

Scott McCarron (WD) – Injury listed as the reason.