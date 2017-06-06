U.S. Open sectional recap: Jordan Niebrugge among Lakewood, Wash., qualifiers

Here is a recap of the U.S. Open sectional qualifier in Lakewood, Wash. For complete coverage of all U.S. Open sectionals, click here.

• • •

Lakewood, Wash.

Tacoma Country & Golf Club (Par 71)

Four spots available

Scores

MEDALIST: Derek Barron, of Tacoma, Wash., cruises to top billing. A 66-69 combo put him to 7-under 135 and a five-shot cushion over the rest of the field. The 32-year-old has just seven combined starts on the Web.com, Mackenzie and PGA Tour Latinoamerica circuits. He’s never even made a PGA Tour start. Now, his first one will be a major.

ALSO QUALIFYING: Jordan Niebrugge, the former Oklahoma State golfer that as an amateur finished T-6 at the 2015 Open Championship, is now a pro and coming off a T-2 at the Mackenzie Tour season opener. He posts another T-2 in Washington, putting up a 4-under 67 in the afternoon to reach 2 under and qualify. The other runner-up was Max Greyserman, who recently graduated from Duke and is also on the Mackenzie Tour. After a double bogey-bogey stumble, Greyserman came home in a bogey-free 3-under 32 to shoot an afternoon 68 and qualify.

The final qualifier was Daniel Miernicki, a former Oregon golfer who has made four Web.com Tour starts this year. Miernicki closed in 68, but that included a 2-over 37 in his final nine. That dropped him to 1 under overall and a four-for-one playoff. But he survived that playoff to advance.

ALTERNATES: Jeff Rein is the first alternate and Hugo Leon is the second after both fell in that four-for-one playoff.

MISSED OUT: The final playoff participant, Matt Marshall, gets no alternate spot. A tough break, but remember that he did reach the U.S. Open last year and actually made the cut, finishing T-61. So don’t feel too bad. Former Vanderbilt standout Hunter Stewart finishes at even par to miss out on a playoff by a shot. Robby Shelton, a former Alabama star who has recently found his pro golf footing, posts an afternoon 76 to drop to 3 over. Aaron Wise, the 2016 NCAA Division I individual champion, shoots consecutive 73s to finish at 4 over. Lee McCoy, fresh off his 8-shot win at the Mackenzie Tour season-opener, goes 71-78 to fall well below what he needed. Tadd Fujikawa goes 77-78 to also come up well short.