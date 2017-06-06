U.S. Open sectional recap: Poston medals, Scheffler advances via playoff (again!) in Columbus, Ohio

Here is a recap of the U.S. Open sectional qualifier in Columbus, Ohio. For complete coverage of all U.S. Open sectionals, click here.

• • •

Columbus, Ohio

Brookside Golf & Country Club (Par 72); Lakes Golf & Country Club (Par 72)

14 spots available

Scores

MEDALIST: J.T. Poston fires consecutive 66s to earn medalist honors by a shot. The 24-year-old will earn his first major championship start thanks to this performance. Poston has already played in 19 PGA Tour events this year, with one top 10 in his 2016-17 campaign.

ALSO QUALIFYING: A long list here, as 13 others qualified aside from Poston. In a tie for second at 11 under: Bud Cauley and Jason Kokrak. In a tie for fourth at 10 under: Stewart Cink, Keegan Bradley, Jamie Lovemark and Martin Laird. In a tie for eighth at 9 under: Bryson DeChambeau, C.T. Pan, David Lingmerth and Ted Potter Jr.

The final three qualifiers are Peter Uihlein, Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch. This trio survived a four-for-three playoff to get in. This is the second straight year Scheffler, a senior-to-be at Texas, makes it to the Open via a Columbus sectional playoff.

ALTERNATES: Michael Putnam was the one who didn’t advance from said playoff. He earns first alternate status. Johnson Wagner earns second alternate billing in a four-for-one playoff for that spot.

MISSED OUT: Ollie Schniederjans misses out on that second alternate spot. He was just 1 under his final 27 holes after starting in 6-under 30 in the morning round. Vijay Singh posts an afternoon 68 but comes up short at 6 under. Luke Donald also fires an afternoon 68 to reach 5 under. Patrick Cantlay does not qualify for a return to Erin Hills, the site of his 2011 U.S. Amateur runner-up performance, as he shoots 75 in the afternoon to fall to 3 under. Davis Love III shoots even par over 36 holes to miss out. Harold Varner III, Sam Saunders and Grayson Murray were among several withdrawals from this sectional.