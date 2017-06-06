U.S. Open sectional recap: Texas A&M signee Walker Lee among survivors at Dallas qualifier

Here is a recap of the U.S. Open sectional qualifier in Dallas. For complete coverage of all U.S. Open sectionals, click here.

• • •

Dallas

Lakewood Country Club (Par 71)

Three spots available

Scores

MEDALIST: Roman Robledo gave Lakewood Country Club no mercy. The former Houston All-American opened in bogey-free 8-under 63 and then came back with a 66 to post at 13 under and earn medalist honors by two shots. Robledo has never made a start on the PGA Tour, which means the U.S. Open (a major championship) will be his first.

ALSO QUALIFYING: Aussie Nick Flanagan, the 2003 U.S. Amateur champion, caddied at the U.S. Open last year. Now, he’s a player there again. Flanagan posted an afternoon 63, birdieing his last three holes to post at 11 under and advance.

In all honesty, the late push turned out to be just for show. Flanagan would have qualified with three pars. The third and final spot went to Walker Lee, an amateur from Houston.

Lee is a Texas A&M signee, and he showed why he’ll be an asset for the Aggies. The amateur opened in 65 and followed up with 67 to post at 10 under and earn his U.S. Open spot. Lee is currently No. 42 in the Golfweek/Sagarin junior boys rankings.

ALTERNATES: Right behind Lee was a former Aggie in Ryan Palmer. The three-time PGA Tour winner snags the first alternate spot at 7 under. Edward Loar posts an afternoon 63 to also reach that number. Palmer beat out Loar and Alvaro Ortiz (an incoming senior at Arkansas) for that final spot at 7 under.

MISSED OUT: Noah Goodwin, Golfweek‘s top-ranked junior, finishes at 5 under and fails to advance. PGA Tour winner John Merrick also closes at 5 under and suffers the same fate. Philip Barbaree, the 2015 U.S. Junior Amateur champion, finishes at 4 under for the 36 holes. Cole Hammer, who played in the 2015 U.S. Open, also comes in at 4 under. Hunter Mahan posts at 2 under.