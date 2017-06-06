U.S. Open sectional recap: Sam Ryder's opening 62 spurs him to medal in Rockville, Md.

Here is a recap of the U.S. Open sectional qualifier in Rockville, Md. For complete coverage of all U.S. Open sectionals, click here.

• • •

Rockville, Md.

Woodmont Country Club, Par 72

Three spots available

Scores

MEDALIST: Sam Ryder (no, not that Samuel Ryder) fired a blistering 10-under 62 to begin his day. He then followed with a 71 to take medalist honors by four shots. Ryder, 27, played his college golf at Stetson and is currently 20th on the Web.com Tour money list thanks to two top 10s already this season.

ALSO QUALIFYING: Speaking of the Web.com Tour, Kyle Thompson, who is seventh on the tour’s money list, won this season’s opener, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic. On Monday, Thompson shot 7 under to also qualify for the U.S. Open. Current Web.com Tour and former PGA Tour member Ben Kohles shot 6 under to earn the last spot.

ALTERNATES: T.J. Howe, 29, who played college golf at Penn State, is the the first alternate. Howe advanced through sectionals last year. The second alternate spot has yet to be decided.

MISSED OUT: A trio of notables shot 3 under – former Temple standout Brandon Matthews; former Maryland golfer Sean Bosdosh, who had two siblings who also played college golf; and Steve Wheatcroft, who tied for 63rd at the 2010 U.S. Open. … Nicholas Thompson, brother of LPGA star Lexi Thompson, shot even par with a closing 75. … Also finishing at even par was PGA Tour winner Billy Hurley III. … Another PGA Tour winner, Jason Gore, shot 69 in Round 1 only to finish at 1 over. … Michael Brennan, 15, the youngest player in sectional qualifying this year, shot 77-75.