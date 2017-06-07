Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s FedEx St. Jude Classic? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Jeff Babineau
- Projected champion: Brooks Koepka. Has run third and second in Memphis the last two years. He’s in good enough shape to weather the heat.
- Also like: Phil Mickelson. Has finished T-11 or better in each of the last four years at St. Jude, and will be firing at some flags knowing he’ll likely have U.S. Open week off. Besides, can’t you picture this: “Hey, Amanda, I got you a little something for graduation…”
- Sleeper: Ben Crane. Eleven starts at St. Jude, only missed one cut, and owns four top-20 finishes since 2009, including a victory (2014).
- DraftKings bargain: Peter Uihlein ($7,200), a Euro Tour regular who played on the weekend at Memorial and played well Monday (68-68) in U.S. Open qualifying in Columbus.
- Fade: Will MacKenzie. We looooove Willy Mac, but not this week, on this track. Since 2009, has made seven starts, missed four cuts and not finished better than T-52.
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Not exactly going out on a limb, but I like Brooks Koepka this week. His game is trending upward and he’s been in top 3 in each of last two years at TPC Southwind.
- Also like: Rickie Fowler, Russell Henley and Ryan Palmer. Fowler’s T-2 at Memorial continues his stellar season and he returns to Memphis for first time since 2014, when he was T-13. I like him next week, as well. Love Henley’s ability to hit greens and putt well this week. Palmer has a sneaky good track record here.
- Sleeper: Stewart Cink. T-25 at Memorial was his ninth finish of T-28 or better in his last 12 Tour starts. Plus, he loves this place.
- DraftKings bargain: Curtis Luck ($6,400). Young Aussie has made four of his last five Tour cuts and has the short game to handle TPC Southwind.
- Fade: Russell Knox. Putter has been bad and his finishes aren’t much better since his hot start to the season.
