Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s FedEx St. Jude Classic? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

• • •

Jeff Babineau

Projected champion: Brooks Koepka. Has run third and second in Memphis the last two years. He’s in good enough shape to weather the heat.

Brooks Koepka. Has run third and second in Memphis the last two years. He’s in good enough shape to weather the heat. Also like: Phil Mickelson. Has finished T-11 or better in each of the last four years at St. Jude, and will be firing at some flags knowing he’ll likely have U.S. Open week off. Besides, can’t you picture this: “Hey, Amanda, I got you a little something for graduation…”

Phil Mickelson. Has finished T-11 or better in each of the last four years at St. Jude, and will be firing at some flags knowing he’ll likely have U.S. Open week off. Besides, can’t you picture this: “Hey, Amanda, I got you a little something for graduation…” Sleeper: Ben Crane. Eleven starts at St. Jude, only missed one cut, and owns four top-20 finishes since 2009, including a victory (2014).

Ben Crane. Eleven starts at St. Jude, only missed one cut, and owns four top-20 finishes since 2009, including a victory (2014). DraftKings bargain: Peter Uihlein ($7,200), a Euro Tour regular who played on the weekend at Memorial and played well Monday (68-68) in U.S. Open qualifying in Columbus.

Peter Uihlein ($7,200), a Euro Tour regular who played on the weekend at Memorial and played well Monday (68-68) in U.S. Open qualifying in Columbus. Fade: Will MacKenzie. We looooove Willy Mac, but not this week, on this track. Since 2009, has made seven starts, missed four cuts and not finished better than T-52.

• • •

Brentley Romine