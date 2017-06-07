Florida's Sam Wagner turns pro one day after winning U.S. Women's Open qualifier

One day after Sam Wagner drained a 60-foot putt on the 36th hole to win her U.S. Women’s Open qualifier, she called up the United States Golf Association and declared herself a professional.

Wagner next called her swing coach, Craig Harmon, to share the news. Then she phoned Florida coach Emily Glaser.

“I was trying not to cry,” said Wagner, who still plans to graduate from Florida with a degree in Family, Youth and Community Sciences, but will forgo her last two years of collegiate eligibility.

The past few weeks have been a whirlwind for the 20-year-old from Windermere, Fla. She was in her car headed to a golf lesson with Harmon on May 18 when Glaser called to ask Wagner to fly up to Rich Harvest Farms to take the spot of an ill Marta Perez in the Gators’ lineup at the NCAA Championship.

Wagner took a 10:30 p.m. flight out of Orlando to Chicago and teed it up blind at difficult Rich Harvest Farms on one of the worst weather days in NCAA history. She shot 92.

Because the second round was canceled due to weather, Wagner got an extra day to acclimate. She came back on Sunday with a 75 and helped the Gators advance to match play.

Wagner credited her ability to quickly move past the 92 to the mental work she has done with a family therapist in Windermere.

“Honestly, it didn’t really register in my head that I shot 92,” she said. “It was very easy for me to go out and start over.”

Nothing beats making a 60 footer on the 36th hole of the day to win your US Women's Open qualifier! Can't wait to head to Trump National!!👊🏻 #USWomensOpen #crazyday #befearless #letsdothis A post shared by Samantha Wagner (@swagner66) on Jun 5, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

After NCAAs, Wagner had a day back home to regroup before heading to Myrtle Beach, S.C., to compete with teammate Maria Torres in the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball. The pair lost to eventual champions Taylor Totland and Alice Chen in the quarterfinals.

Then she was off to Egg Harbor Township, N.J., for Women’s Open qualifying. Conditions were ideal in the morning round at Hidden Creek Golf Club, Wagner said, but it poured buckets in the afternoon. She shot 68-69 to nab one of three spots. The 2017 Women’s Open will mark Wagner’s second time competing in the national championship. She also qualified in 2015.

Wagner competed in every tournament her freshman year at Florida. Last fall, she won her first college tournament at the Pat Bradley Invitational in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., setting school records for low score (64) and lowest tournament total in program history (14-under 202).

In the spring season, however, Wagner didn’t get picked for the lineup at the Briar’s Creek Invitational, and when the Gators went on a winning streak, she couldn’t get back in. That is, until the last-minute call to join her team at NCAAs.

“Even though we didn’t win,” said Wagner, “with everything that had happened, it’s probably the best college experience I’ve had so far.

“Definitely how I wanted it to end.”