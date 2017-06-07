Phil Mickelson on skipping U.S. Open: 'It wasn't a hard decision'

The discussion between Phil Mickelson and his 18-year-old daughter, Amanda, on whether dad would play the U.S. Open next week at Erin Hills or attend Amanda’s high school graduation? It never happened.

Mickelson instead said the decision to miss his first U.S. Open since 1993 was easy.

“I love the (U.S.) Open, but this is a special moment for us,” Mickelson told reporters Wednesday at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. “I mean, my daughter’s speaking, she’s giving the speech there at graduation. It’s one of those things you just need to be there, so it wasn’t a hard decision.”

Amanda Mickelson will speak at the ceremony, set for June 15 at Pacific Ridge School in Carlsbad, Calif., the same day as the first round at Erin Hills (and a day before Phil Mickelson turns 47). An online petition asking the school to reschedule the graduation was denied.

So Mickelson, who last week revealed his intentions to attend the ceremony barring unforeseen circumstances, will be in attendance and not on the first tee at Erin Hills come next Thursday.

“As you get older and you share these moments, you realize the greatest moments in life are those spontaneous moments with your family,” said Mickelson, who would have withdrawn from the 1999 U.S. Open if his wife, Amy, had gone into labor. (He finished second to Payne Stewart and Amanda was born the next day.) “And this is one of those moments that I’ll cherish forever.”

Mickelson will play this week, however, at TPC Southwind, where he was runner-up a year ago and has cracked the top 3 in three of the past four years. He was T-22 last week at The Memorial.