Rory McIlroy leads all golfers on Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes

Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes in the world is out, and five golfers made the top 100.

This year’s crop of golfers is led by Rory McIlroy, who earned $50 million on and off the golf course last year. McIlroy ranks tied for sixth overall on the list with NFL quarterback Andrew Luck, behind only soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo (1) and Lionel Messi (3), NBA All-Stars LeBron James (2) and Kevin Durant (5) and tennis player Roger Federer (4).

The other four golfers on the list: Phil Mickelson, 12th, $43.5 million; Tiger Woods, 17th, $37.1 million; Jordan Spieth, 21st, $34.5 million; Dustin Johnson, 48th, $27.6 million.

