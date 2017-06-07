Titleist celebrates 20th anniversary of Vokey wedges on the PGA Tour

Bob Vokey started in the golf business in 1976 when he opened Bob’s Custom Golf Shop at Fallbrook Country Club in San Diego, Calif. He followed that with stints with TaylorMade and Founders Club, a brand that specialized in metal woods he developed with Gary Adams, TaylorMade’s founder. Today, the name Vokey is synonymous with wedges.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Vokey wedge put into play on the PGA Tour, Titleist is releasing a limited-edition replica of that club. The Vokey Design 456.14 Limited wedges, which have modern TX4 grooves (same as Vokey Design SM6 wedges), are available at Vokey.com and by custom order starting at $250 each.

Vokey recently talked with Golfweek senior writer David Dusek about some of the players he has worked with and the changes in the world of wedges.

Dusek: Did this anniversary sneak up on you or did you know it was coming?

Vokey: We talked about it a little, but it is a pretty neat story.

Dusek: I bet. What is the story behind the first Vokey wedge being put into play?

Vokey: Right after I finished working on the 975 drivers, I started working on wedges. From October of 1986 to July of 1987 they were in the prototype stage.

When I first started creating prototypes, I had the 200, 300 and 400 Series. At that time the 400 Series was my personal favorite, and I went to the St. Jude Classic. I was fortunate, because in my work at my two previous companies, TaylorMade and Founders Club, I got to know a lot of the pros over the years. That was helpful, because if you go out there with a new product and nobody knows you, it’s tough, but I was okay because people came up to me to see what I had. I told them I had some wedges.

I’ll never forget Andy Bean coming up and taking a 456.14 (in Vokey vernacular, 456.14 means 400 Series, 56 degrees and 14 degrees of bounce) that had nothing on it except Titleist and the loft. I didn’t have the bounce on it. So Andy takes it out beside the practice green and hits some chip shots. He canned the first shot and then lipped out the second one. Then he took it and hit some full shots.

He tried a few others, but he kept coming back to that 456.14, and then he asked if he could play it. I told him, ‘Andy, I know that it is approved by the USGA, but it’s only a prototype. I’ve only got three of them.’ He kept asking, so I called in (to Titleist) and we got the okay. So Andy took it and put it into play.

Dusek: Who have been some of the most fun and interesting players that you have worked with over the years?

Vokey: Lee Travino was unique and was always one of my favorite guys. Seve Ballesteros was always great and unique, and Brad Faxon was a lot of fun. Tom Pernice was very particular, but once you got him stuff he liked he was very appreciative and would say, ‘Okay Voke, make me four more just like this.’ Phil Mickelson and Bernhard Langer were the same way. Tiger Woods was another; he had amazing feel and could tell you right away if it did not feel good or something was up.

Dusek: What did Seve look for in his wedges?

Vokey: He always wanted a substantial amount of offset. He loved offset. A lot of the best wedge players, going all the way back to Seve, Jose Maria Olazabal and others, they all loved offset. That was the way that wedges came, with quite a bit of offset. In recent years, players have gone away from offset. Faxon, Tom Kite, they all used to play it.

Dusek: What did offset do for them on their wedges?

Vokey: I have always believed that it moved the center of gravity back, and it’s great for guys who like to trap it and drive their shots down. That goes against the modern style now. Offset let them bring it in a little lower. Wider soles and cavity-back designs hit the ball a little higher.