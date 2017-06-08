Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play, 2017: Alabama

This is part of a state-by-state list of the best non-private courses you can play across the United States as selected by Golfweek’s Raters. Modern courses built after 1960 are denoted with (m), while classic courses built before 1960 are noted with a (c).

1. FarmLinks at Pursell Farms, Sylacagua (m)

2. Grand National (Lake), Opelika (m)

3. Cambrian Ridge (Sherling/Canyon), Greenville (m)

4. Ross Bridge, Hoover (m)

5. Grand National (Links), Opelika (m)

6. Kiva Dunes, Gulf Shores (m)

7. Oxmoor Valley (Ridge), Birmingham (m)

8. The Shoals (Fighting Joe), Muscle Shoals (m)

9. Limestone Springs, Oneonta (m)

10. Magnolia Grove (The Crossings), Mobile (m)