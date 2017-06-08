Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play, 2017: Arizona

This is part of a state-by-state list of the best non-private courses you can play across the United States as selected by Golfweek’s Raters. Modern courses built after 1960 are denoted with (m), while classic courses built before 1960 are noted with a (c).

1. We-Ko-Pa (Saguaro), Fountain Hills (m)

2. Ritz-Carlton Golf Club at Dove Mountain (Saguaro/Tortolita), Marana (m)

3. Quintero, Peoria (m)

4. Verrado, Buckeye (m)

5. Wickenburg Ranch, Wickenburg (m)

6. TPC Scottsdale (Stadium), Scottsdale (m)

7. Troon North (Monument), Scottsdale (m)

8. Troon North (Pinnacle), Scottsdale, (m)

9. Ak-Chin Southern Dunes, Maricopa (m)

10. We-Ko-Pa (Cholla), Fountain Hills (m)

11. Ventana Canyon (Mountain), Tucson (m)

12. Boulders Resort (North), Carefree (m)

13. Boulders Resort (South), Carefree (m)

14. Grayhawk (Raptor), Scottsdale (m)

15. La Paloma (Ridge/Canyon), Tucson (m)

16. Apache Stronghold, San Carlos (m)

17. Laughlin Ranch, Bullhead City (m)

18. Sewailo, Tucson (m)

19. Grayhawk (Talon), Scottsdale (m)

20. Ventana Canyon (Canyon), Tucson (m)

21. Talking Stick (North), Scottsdale (m)

22. Gold Canyon Golf Resort (Dinosaur Mountain), Gold Canyon (m)

23. SunRidge Canyon, Fountain Hills (m)

24. Wigwam Golf Club (Gold), Litchfield Park (m)

25. Camelback (Ambiente), Scottsdale (m)

26. Los Caballeros, Wickenburg (m)

27. Papago Municipal, Phoenix (m)

28. Legacy Golf Resort, Phoenix (m)

29. Starr Pass, Tucson (m)

30. Whirlwind Golf Club (Cattail), Chandler (m)