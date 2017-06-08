Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play, 2017: California

This is part of a state-by-state list of the best non-private courses you can play across the United States as selected by Golfweek’s Raters. Modern courses built after 1960 are denoted with (m), while classic courses built before 1960 are noted with a (c). Courses new to the list have an asterisk.

1. Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach (No. 8 c)

2. Spyglass Hill, Pebble Beach (No. 23 m)

3. Pasatiempo, Santa Cruz (No. 35 c)

4. Torrey Pines (South), San Diego (c)

5. Rams Hill, Borrego Springs (m)*

6. Rustic Canyon, Moorpark (m)

7. CordeValle, San Martin (m)

8. Barona Creek, Lakeside (m)

9. PGA West (Stadium), La Quinta (m)

10. Poppy Hills, Pebble Beach (m)

11. Links at Spanish Bay, Pebble Beach (m)

12. Pelican Hill (Ocean North), Newport Coast (m)

13. Pelican Hill (Ocean South), Newport Coast (m)

14. Coyote Moon, Truckee (m)

15. The Grand GC, San Diego (m)

16. Saddle Creek, Copperopolis (m)

17. Omni La Costa Resort & Spa (Champions), Carlsbad (m)

18. Maderas, Poway (m)

19. Bayonet, Seaside (c)

20. Darkhorse, Auburn (m)

21. SilverRock, La Quinta (m)

22. Indian Wells Golf Resort (Players), Indian Wells (m)

23. Trump National, Rancho Palos Verdes (m)

24. Desert Willow (Firecliff), Palm Desert (m)*

25. Silverado Resort & Spa (North), Napa (c)

26. Golf Club at Whitehawk Ranch, Clio (m)

27. Park Hyatt Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad (m)

28. Classic Club, Palm Desert (m)

29. Indian Well Golf Resort (Celebrity), Indian Wells (m)

30. Journey at Pechanga, Temecula (m)