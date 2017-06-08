Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play, 2017: Colorado

This is part of a state-by-state list of the best non-private courses you can play across the United States as selected by Golfweek’s Raters. Modern courses built after 1960 are denoted with (m), while classic courses built before 1960 are noted with a (c).

1. Redlands Mesa, Grand Junction (m)

2. The Broadmoor (East), Colorado Springs (c)

3. Red Sky (Fazio), Wolcott (m)

4. CommonGround, Aurora (m)

5. Haymaker, Steamboat Springs (m)

6. The Broadmoor (West), Colorado Springs (c)

7. Lakota Canyon, New Castle (m)

8. Red Sky (Norman), Wolcott (m)

9. The Golf Club at Bear Dance, Larkspur (m)

10. The Ridge at Castle Pines North, Castle Pines North (m)