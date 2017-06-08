Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play, 2017: Connecticut

This is part of a state-by-state list of the best non-private courses you can play across the United States as selected by Golfweek’s Raters. Modern courses built after 1960 are denoted with (m), while classic courses built before 1960 are noted with a (c). Courses new to the list have an asterisk.

1. Lake of Isles (North), North Stonington (m)

2. Wintonbury Hills, Bloomfield (m)

3. Keney Park, Hartford (c)*

4. Great River, Milford (m)

5. Oxford Greens, Oxford (m)

6. Mohegan Sun CC at Pautipaug, Baltic (m)

7. Fox Hopyard, East Haddam (m)

8. Longshore Club Park, Westport (c)

9. Richter Park, Danbury (m)

10. Gillette Ridge, Bloomfield (m)*