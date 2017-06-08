Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play, 2017: Florida

This is part of a state-by-state list of the best non-private courses you can play across the United States as selected by Golfweek’s Raters. Modern courses built after 1960 are denoted with (m), while classic courses built before 1960 are noted with a (c). Courses new to the list have an asterisk.

1. TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium), Ponte Vedra Beach (No. 22 m)

2. Streamsong (Red), Streamsong (No. 35 m)

3. Streamsong (Blue), Streamsong (No. 55 m)

4. World Woods (Pine Barrens), Brooksville

5. Black Diamond Ranch (Quarry), Lecanto (m)

6. Trump National Doral Miami (The Blue Monster), Doral

7. Bay Hill Club, Orlando (m)

8. Innisbrook (Copperhead), Tarpon Springs (m)

9. PGA National Resort & Spa (Champion), Palm Beach Gardens (m)

10. Ocean Course at Hammock Beach, Palm Coast (m)

11. World Woods (Rolling Oaks), Brooksville (m)

12. Black Diamond Ranch (Ranch), Lecanto (m)

13. Camp Creek, Panama City Beach (m)

14. Turnberry Isle Resort (Soffer), Aventura (m)

15. Trump National Doral Miami (Gold), Doral (m)*

16. Victoria Hills, Deland (m)

17. Conservatory at Hammock Beach, Palm Coast (m)

18. Mission Inn Resort (El Campeon), Howey-in-the-Hills (c)

19. The Breakers (Rees Jones Course), West Palm Beach (m)

20. PGA Golf Club (Wanamaker), Port St. Lucie (m)

21. Grand Cypress (New), Orlando (m)

22. Gasparilla Inn & Club, Boca Grande (c)

23. PGA Golf Club (Dye), Port St. Lucie (m)

24. Turnberry Isle Resort (Miller), Aventura (m)

25. Southern Dunes, Haines City (m)

26. Sandestin Resort (Burnt Pine), Destin (m)

27. Juliette Falls, Dunnellon (m)

28. LPGA International (Legends) (m)

29. Crandon Golf, Key Biscayne (m)

30. Reunion Resort (Watson), Reunion (m)