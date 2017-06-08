Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play, 2017: Georgia

This is part of a state-by-state list of the best non-private courses you can play across the United States as selected by Golfweek’s Raters. Modern courses built after 1960 are denoted with (m), while classic courses built before 1960 are noted with a (c). Courses new to the list have an asterisk.

1. Sea Island (Seaside), St. Simon Island (No. 90 m)

2. Reynolds Lake Oconee (Great Waters), Oconee (m)

3. Harbor Club, Greensboro (m)

4. Arrowhead Pointe, Elberton (m)

5. Reynolds Lake Oconee (Oconee), Oconee (m)

6. University of Georgia GC, Athens (m)

7. Achasta, Dahlonega (m)

8. Reynolds Lake Oconee (The

Landing), Greensboro (m)

9. Sea Island (Retreat), Sea Island (m)

10. Sea Island (Plantation), St. Simon Island (c)

11. Woodmont, Canton (m)*

12. Brasstown Valley, Young Harris (m)

13. The Club at Savannah Harbor, Savannah (m

14. The Georgia Club (Chancellors), Statham (m)

15. Georgia National, McDonough (m)*