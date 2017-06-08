Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play, 2017: Hawaii

This is part of a state-by-state list of the best non-private courses you can play across the United States as selected by Golfweek’s Raters. Modern courses built after 1960 are denoted with (m), while classic courses built before 1960 are noted with a (c).

1. Kapalua (Plantation), Maui (No. 43 m)

2. Manele, Lanai (No. 73 m)

3. Princeville Makai, Kauai (m)

4. Mauna Kea Beach Hotel GC, Kona (m)

5. Hualalai (Four Seasons Resort), Kailua-Kona (m)

6. Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa (Poipu Bay), Kauai (m)

7. Turtle Bay Resort (Arnold Palmer), Oahu (m)

8. Wailea (Gold), Maui, (m)

9. Wailea (Emerald), Maui (m)

10. Ko’olau, Kaneohe (m)

11. Ocean Course at Hokuala, Kauai (m)

12. Kapalua (Bay), Maui (m)

13. Ko Olina GC, Oahu (m)

14. Mauna Lani (North), Kona (m)

15. Royal Ka’anapali, Maui (m)