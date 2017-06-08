Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play, 2017: Indiana

This is part of a state-by-state list of the best non-private courses you can play across the United States as selected by Golfweek’s Raters. Modern courses built after 1960 are denoted with (m), while classic courses built before 1960 are noted with a (c).

1. French Lick Resort (Pete Dye), French Lick (m)

2. French Lick Resort (Ross), French Lick (c)

3. Chariot Run, Laconia (m)

4. Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex (Kampen), West Lafayette (m)

5. Fort GC, Indianapolis (m)

6. Brickyard Crossing, Speedway (m)

7. Belterra, Florence (m)

8. Harrison Hills, Attica (m)

9. Otter Creek, Columbus (c)

10. Warren GC at Notre Dame, South Bend (m)