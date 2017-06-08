Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play, 2017: Maryland

This is part of a state-by-state list of the best non-private courses you can play across the United States as selected by Golfweek’s Raters. Modern courses built after 1960 are denoted with (m), while classic courses built before 1960 are noted with a (c).

1. Bulle Rock, Havre de Grace (m)

2. Lodestone, McHenry (m)

3. Links at Lighthouse Sound, Ocean City (m)

4. Lake Presidential, Upper Marlboro (m)

5. Whiskey Creek, Ijamsville (m)

6. Musket Ridge, Myersville (m)

7. Worthington Manor, Frederick (m)

8. Hyatt Chesapeake Bay (River Marsh), Cambridge (m)

9. Queenstown Harbor (River), Queenstown (m)

10. Greystone, White Hall (m)