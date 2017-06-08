Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play, 2017: Michigan

This is part of a state-by-state list of the best non-private courses you can play across the United States as selected by Golfweek’s Raters. Modern courses built after 1960 are denoted with (m), while classic courses built before 1960 are noted with a (c). Courses new to the list have an asterisk.

1. Arcadia Bluffs, Arcadia (No. 39 m)

2. Greywalls at Marquette Golf Club, Marquette (No. 81 m)

3. Forest Dunes (Weiskopf Course), Roscommon (No. 96 m)

4. Forest Dunes (The Loop – Red & Black), Roscommon (m)*

5. Belvedere, Charlevoix (c)

6. Eagle Eye GC at Hawk Hollow, Bath (m)

7. Tullymore, Stanwood (m)

8. University of Michigan GC, Ann Arbor (c)

9. LochenHeath, Williamsburg (m)*

10. TimberStone GC, Iron Mountain (m)

11. Black Lake, Onaway (m)

12. Black Forest at Wilderness Valley, Gaylord (m)

13. Sweetgrass, Harris (m)

14. Lakewood Shores Resort (Gailes), Oscoda (m)

15. Pilgrim’s Run, Grand Rapids (m)

16. Treetops (Signature), Gaylord (m)

17. Angels Crossing, Vicksburg (m)

18. Hidden River Golf & Casting Club, Brutus (m)

19. Bay Harbor (Links/Quarry), Bay Harbor (m)

20. Grand Traverse Resort (Bear), Traverse City (m)